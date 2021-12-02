ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Hospitalizations On Rise Again In State, Health Officials Say

By Erica Rankin
 4 days ago
Doctors have said a common theme for people in hospitals the majority of the time is vaccination status.

"You know that we have seen an increase in hospitalizations as of this morning. We have 482 Oklahomans in the hospital with COVID-19," said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health's chief COVID-19 officer. "One hundred fifty-one of whom were in an intensive care unit bed."

Specifically at SSM Health St. Anthony, officials said they've seen a 62% increase in hospitalizations just in the last week.

"We have been seeing very consistently about a third of patients who are positive and end up in the hospital with COVID-19 end up in an intensive care unit bed," said Bratzler.

The first case of the newest variant of concern, Omicron, was identified in California on Wednesday.

"I think it is way too early to know how severe disease may be with this particular variant, and I want to remind people that age is the biggest predictor in bad outcomes with COVID-19," Bratzler said.

Bratzler said now is the time to get vaccinated or boosted if you are eligible, especially those ages 65 and over.

"I think now for me this has highlighted the importance of a booster," said Bratzler. "None of us should have ever expected that a priming series of the vaccine would protect us against for life and now we know if you are fully vaccinated, breakthrough cases happen because vaccine immunity wains over time."

Pfizer has asked for emergency use authorization for its booster dose for those 16 and 17. Bratzler expects it to get clearance.

New autism numbers released Thursday suggest more U.S. children are being diagnosed with the developmental condition and at younger ages. In an analysis of 2018 data from nearly a dozen states, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that among 8-year-olds, 1 in 44 had been diagnosed with autism. That rate compares with 1 in 54 identified with autism in 2016.
Dr. Bratzler, OU Health's Chief COVID-19 Officer, has a scheduled update for COVID-19 in the state. Officials said he will be discussing all things COVID-19, including the new variant and boosters. Pfizer announced they have asked for an EUA to clear the way for boosters for those aged 16 and...
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

