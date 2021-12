It is going to be cold through Thursday with highs only in the 40s and dropping to 25 to 30 degrees at night. A major warming trend will come on Friday and Saturday as we climb into the 60s and that could be a problem because a front will be moving in and that could mean some heavy thunderstorms so keep up with my forecast this week because that system has the potential to produce some severe weather in the mid-south.

