Have you ever watched a preschooler count objects? I’m guessing yes if you are reading this. So you know that it’s prevalent for children to rote count faster than they are touching the objects they are counting, resulting in a much larger number than the number of things they are counting. This is because children have learned to count by rote, not with actual objects using one-to-one correspondence. This activity helps to fix that! This Christmas counting activity can be done with any theme; we did it in my class around Halloween with plain cups and spooky witch fingers. The key to making this work is using something novel to touch each item, encouraging one-to-one correspondence.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO