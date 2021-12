The last time we saw DNF Duel was when it was first announced at the Dungeon and Fighter Universe Festival in December 2020. The yearly event celebrating the long-running MMO series of the same name was the first to showcase the 2.5D fighting spin-off. This is also when we learned of Arc System Works’ involvement in the game. Now, a new DNF Duel gameplay trailer has dropped and it’s the first we’ve seen of the game in almost a year.

