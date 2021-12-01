Heat center Bam Adebayo needs thumb surgery, will miss weeks

The Miami HEAT were dealt a tough hand on Wednesday, and your first thoughts always go to the person. Bam Adebayo is going to have the game he’s built his life on taken away from him for an undefined amount of time – he said 4-6 weeks – with a torn right thumb ligament in the middle of a season where he was, is, trying to lead a team to championship contention.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO