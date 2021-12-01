Heat center Bam Adebayo needs thumb surgery, will miss weeks

Bam Adebayo knows there’s outside pressure for him to develop into a reliable threat from three-point range. But the Miami Heat’s starting center has already grown tired of that narrative. “I feel like it’s annoying that people keep asking me that,” Adebayo said to the Miami Herald. “I feel like...
The Miami Heat are a good team. However, in order to win like they want to and are capable of, they’ll need to be better. That goes for everyone on the team. That goes double for their very best guys and that certainly includes Bam Adebayo. Prior to the year,...
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (illness) is now questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adebayo missed Monday's practice due to a non-COVID illness, but he wasn't included on the initial injury report. The Heat and Pistons tipoff at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday and Adebayo may wind up being a game-time call. Dewayne Dedmon would likely draw the start at center if Adebayo is unavailable.
The Miami Heat suffered a 113-101 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. In the defeat, Heat big man Bam Adebayo had a rough night at the charity stripe. He went just 4-for-11 on free throws, giving him his worst shooting percentage from the line in any game so far this season.
Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a thumb injury that needs surgery, and Erik Spoelstra understands it will be impossible for the team to replace him. Speaking to reporters ahead of their Wednesday showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Spoelstra...
One of the Eastern Conference’s top teams just got some bad news. According to the Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo is expected to miss extended time with a torn UCL in his right thumb. The big man will undergo surgery. While the team wrote that a timetable for a return would...
The Miami HEAT were dealt a tough hand on Wednesday, and your first thoughts always go to the person. Bam Adebayo is going to have the game he’s built his life on taken away from him for an undefined amount of time – he said 4-6 weeks – with a torn right thumb ligament in the middle of a season where he was, is, trying to lead a team to championship contention.
By this stage of the season, every NBA rotation has been impacted -- in at least some way -- by injuries. The Miami Heat just lost All-Star center Bam Adebayo to a thumb injury that will require surgery, vaulting Dewayne Dedmon into the starting lineup. On Wednesday, Dedmon immediately rose to the occasion with his first double-double of the season in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Miami Heat has surged into the title conversation this year with a top-five offense and a top-10 defense, with a wealth of stars and a surprising amount of valuable role players, with a little bit of a new style and a lot of familiar looks. Now, it’s about to...
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has never dealt with a serious injury. After Wednesday's loss to the Clevelander, Adebayo spoke for the first time about his upcoming thumb surgery. He is expected to miss four to six weeks. “It was rough," Adebayo said. "This is my first major injury in...
Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat need time. Adebayo needs time to heal, and the Heat needs time to adjust to life without Adebayo. The Heat learned Wednesday morning that its starting center will miss approximately six weeks after he was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. On Wednesday night, the Heat fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-85 at FTX Arena for its most lopsided loss of the season.
The Miami Heat are in for a real wake-up call over the next several weeks or so. With Bam Adebayo set to miss quite a bit of time after surgery on his thumb, a month or so, they will have to get used to life without the versatile big man.
The Miami Heat are set to visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in a battle between two slumping teams. Indiana has lost three straight games, including at home on Wednesday night, 114-111, to the Atlanta Hawks. Friday's contest will be the second of a six-game homestand for the Pacers,...
