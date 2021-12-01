After twice turning down Toronto, righty Gausman joins Jays

Toronto had significant interest in Gausman coming into the offseason, a Blue Jays source told Inside the Blue Jays' Mitch Bannon. The 30-year-old right-hander, however, decided to sign a one-year, $18.9 million contract with the San Francisco Giants where he posted a career-best 2.81 ERA in 192 innings and finished sixth in National League Cy Young voting.
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press late Sunday. The 30-year-old Gausman was 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for San Francisco last season. He has a 64-72 record and 4.02 ERA in his career with Baltimore, Atlanta and San Francisco. The Blue Jays also signed right-hander Jose Berríos to a seven-year, $131 million deal this offseason after acquiring him at the trade deadline. The two deals are the largest pitching contracts in team history.
New signing Kevin Gausman already has something in common with Toronto Blue Jays faithful: a deep admiration for franchise legend Roy Halladay. Gausman grew up idolizing Halladay as a fellow Colorado native, and said when introduced as a Blue Jay on Wednesday that he plans to wear No. 34 in Halladay's honour. While Doc's No. 32 is retired by Toronto, the No. 34 he wore as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies is available.
It took some time, money, and convincing, but the Toronto Blue Jays got their top-of-rotation arm. After signing a five-year, $110 million deal with the Blue Jays earlier this week, Toronto formalized the partnership and introduced Kevin Gausman on Wednesday. Here are four takeaways from the pitcher's press conference:. 1....
You’ve certainly seen a gif or two of Kevin Gausman’s splitter floating around by now. Probably more like 17. They’re endless. San Diego Padres spinning from their heels as power hacks come up empty. Los Angeles Dodgers dropping to their back knees chasing balls torpedoing at their shoelaces. Arizona Diamondbacks looking skyward, angrily removing batting gloves while Gausman strides back to his dugout.
Kevin Gausman has a unique distinction: The last pitcher to ever pitch to Buster Posey. The final delivery of Posey's career was a splitter away, drifting out of the zone as the three-time champion dropped to a single knee in the NLDS. Gausman's toss didn't make it to Posey's glove, dribbling off Matt Beaty's bat for a ground-ball out, but it joined a long list of successful splitters between the Giants' battery.
Kevin Gausman is returning to the American League East, this time as a member of the Blue Jays. Gausman, 30, was drafted fourth overall by the Orioles in 2012 and debuted with the team in 2013. He showed glimmers of the promise that made him a top prospect, but he often struggled with consistency, which led to him being traded to the Braves in 2018.
