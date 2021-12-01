ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After twice turning down Toronto, righty Gausman joins Jays

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — In each of the past two offseasons,...

Yardbarker

Report: Blue Jays Among Teams Interested in Kevin Gausman

Toronto had significant interest in Gausman coming into the offseason, a Blue Jays source told Inside the Blue Jays' Mitch Bannon. The 30-year-old right-hander, however, decided to sign a one-year, $18.9 million contract with the San Francisco Giants where he posted a career-best 2.81 ERA in 192 innings and finished sixth in National League Cy Young voting.
MLB
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Free Agency Ace: Kevin Gausman or Robbie Ray?

The Toronto Blue Jays have a decision to make. With Steven Matz leaving for the NL Central, the Blue Jays' options to fill two rotation holes continue to dwindle. Toronto was connected to almost every free agent starter to fall off the board, from Andrew Heaney to Matz, but if they're looking to add an ace two names stick out.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Gausman leaves Giants, agrees to huge Blue Jays deal

In the end, the Giants might have done too good a job of helping Kevin Gausman reach new heights. Nearly two years after he signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Giants, Gausman cashed in by agreeing to a five-year, $110 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported, citing sources familiar with the deal.
MLB
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Ross Atkins
giants365.com

Reports: Former Giants starter Kevin Gausman to sign with Blue Jays

The Giants signed Gausman to a one-year, $9 million deal after the 2019 season, in which he struggled to a 3-9 record and 5.72 ERA. Gausman went 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA in the short 2020 season, then accepted the Giants' qualifying offer to return for 2021 on an $18.9 million salary. Effectively betting on himself to drive up his own value, Gausman compiled a 14-6 record and 2.81 ERA making 33 starts for the Giants in 2021.
MLB
kion546.com

AP source: Blue Jays reach deal with pitcher Kevin Gausman

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press late Sunday. The 30-year-old Gausman was 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for San Francisco last season. He has a 64-72 record and 4.02 ERA in his career with Baltimore, Atlanta and San Francisco. The Blue Jays also signed right-hander Jose Berríos to a seven-year, $131 million deal this offseason after acquiring him at the trade deadline. The two deals are the largest pitching contracts in team history.
MLB
SportsGrid

Kevin Gausman Signs Five-Year $110 Million Pact With Blue Jays

If it wasn’t obvious already, the Toronto Blue Jays are in win-now mode. The Jays spent years cultivating grassroots talent and have spent the past couple of off-seasons adding pieces that help them compete in one of the toughest divisions in the MLB. After being rumored to be in the...
MLB
knbr.com

Kevin Gausman lands big money deal with Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman arrived in the Bay in 2020 with a 5.72 ERA and having pitched for three teams in the previous two years. He’s now leaving as one of the highest-paid starters in MLB. Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract on Sunday night....
MLB
MLB

Blue Jays land Gausman for 5 years (source)

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, a source told MLB.com, adding a major, long-term piece to their rotation. The agreement, which is pending a physical, has not yet been confirmed by the club. Gausman, 30, had been...
MLB
FanSided

Where do the Blue Jays turn if they miss out on Ray and Gausman?

The starting pitching market is starting to dwindle a bit, and unless they’re able to re-sign Robbie Ray then the Blue Jays may have to think about Plan B or C with their starting rotation. Obviously the idea of bringing Ray back to Toronto is still on the table, and...
MLB
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays make major addition to rotation with Kevin Gausman

The Toronto Blue Jays needed to do something. Marcus Semien had signed with the Texas Rangers earlier on Sunday, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup. With the Blue Jays needing help in multiple areas, they had to do something soon in order to keep pace in the American League.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman plans to wear No. 34 in honour of Roy Halladay

New signing Kevin Gausman already has something in common with Toronto Blue Jays faithful: a deep admiration for franchise legend Roy Halladay. Gausman grew up idolizing Halladay as a fellow Colorado native, and said when introduced as a Blue Jay on Wednesday that he plans to wear No. 34 in Halladay's honour. While Doc's No. 32 is retired by Toronto, the No. 34 he wore as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies is available.
MLB
Yardbarker

4 Takeaways From Kevin Gausman's Blue Jays Press Conference

It took some time, money, and convincing, but the Toronto Blue Jays got their top-of-rotation arm. After signing a five-year, $110 million deal with the Blue Jays earlier this week, Toronto formalized the partnership and introduced Kevin Gausman on Wednesday. Here are four takeaways from the pitcher's press conference:. 1....
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Why Blue Jays are betting on Gausman and the game's best splitter

You’ve certainly seen a gif or two of Kevin Gausman’s splitter floating around by now. Probably more like 17. They’re endless. San Diego Padres spinning from their heels as power hacks come up empty. Los Angeles Dodgers dropping to their back knees chasing balls torpedoing at their shoelaces. Arizona Diamondbacks looking skyward, angrily removing batting gloves while Gausman strides back to his dugout.
MLB
Yardbarker

Danny Jansen: A Key to Kevin Gausman and the 2022 Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman has a unique distinction: The last pitcher to ever pitch to Buster Posey. The final delivery of Posey's career was a splitter away, drifting out of the zone as the three-time champion dropped to a single knee in the NLDS. Gausman's toss didn't make it to Posey's glove, dribbling off Matt Beaty's bat for a ground-ball out, but it joined a long list of successful splitters between the Giants' battery.
MLB
Sporting News

Kevin Gausman contract details: How much are Blue Jays paying pitcher to join them?

Kevin Gausman is returning to the American League East, this time as a member of the Blue Jays. Gausman, 30, was drafted fourth overall by the Orioles in 2012 and debuted with the team in 2013. He showed glimmers of the promise that made him a top prospect, but he often struggled with consistency, which led to him being traded to the Braves in 2018.
MLB

