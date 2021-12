Madison Square Garden is getting to be a home away from home for the Texas Tech basketball team. When the Red Raiders take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Jimmy V Classic at 6:00 p.m., December 7, in a game televised by ESPN, it will be Tech’s fourth appearance in the fabled arena in the last five years. The Red Raiders lost to Seton Hall and Duke there in 2017 and 2018, and beat No. 1 Louisville in MSG in 2019.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO