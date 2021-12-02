Person Shot In Fremont Residential Neighborhood

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A shooting in a residential neighborhood in north Fremont Wednesday afternoon has injured one person, police said.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. a home along Martha Ave. between Paseo Padre Parkway and Peralta Blvd. Fremont police said a male was shot in the leg and the suspect had fled the residence.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to make a full recovery. A person of interest was found in the area of the shooting in possession of a firearm and was being questioned by police.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Fremont police dispatch non-emergency line at 510-790-6800 and select option 3.