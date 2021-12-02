ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No suspects in 2 incidents of shots fired in Alexandria

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 5 days ago
The Alexandria Police Department had no updates early Wednesday afternoon on two separate reports of shots fired on Tuesday night, nor do they believe the two incidents are connected.

The first report came in around 6:50 p.m. from a convenience store at the intersection of Jackson Street, Versailles Boulevard and McNutt Drive. Witnesses said a man fired several shots while in the parking lot, hitting at least two vehicles, reads a release.

Nobody was injured.

Then, around 8:17 p.m., another report about shots being fired at a vehicle was received. This one came from Hynson Street, which runs from the MacArthur Drive service road near Rapides Avenue to its intersection with Chester Street.

A driver told police she was on Hynson when she heard gunshots and bullets hit her vehicle, reads another release.

The driver was not injured.

A city spokesperson, when asked, said police do not believe the shootings are connected. He also said there were no other reports received about shots fired on Tuesday night.

There are no suspects in either incident, but police ask people with information to call its Detective Division at 318-441-6416.

