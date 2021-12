MAVTV Motorsports Network is back this month with another exciting lineup for automotive enthusiasts. Subscribers will get to witness new season premieres, special broadcasting and the 12 Races of Christmas event. Kicking off the month with two season premieres starting Friday, December 3, The AMA Endurocross will begin at 6 p.m. Eastern time - featuring one of the wildest sports on two wheels. The extreme, off-road series combines motocross with the challenging obstacles of an enduro, all packed into the tight confines of a fan-friendly stadium. Following that, a new season of On the Edge will premiere at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. This edgy, exciting program will expose viewers to a multitude of different motorsports - from Motorcycle Flat Track racing and Midget racing to Swamp Buggy Racing and Team Demolition Derby.

