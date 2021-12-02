ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Stock Price for Yext (YEXT)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Yext. Yext’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for...

How do I buy Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) stock?

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE: JRS) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Who are Nuveen Real Estate Income's (JRS) competitors?. A. There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Real Estate Income. Q. What is the target price for...
What is the target price for Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) stock?

Current Stock Price for Imperial Petroleum (IMPP)?. There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Petroleum. When is Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) reporting earnings?. Imperial Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. Q. Is Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Imperial Petroleum. Q. What...
Who are Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic's (SPXX) competitors?

A There are no as such competitors for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic. What is the target price for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (SPXX) stock?. Current Stock Price for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (SPXX)?. Q. Does Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (SPXX) pay a dividend?. A. The next Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic...
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares jumped 200.4% to close at $15.05 on Monday after the company announced the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including potential merger or acquisition. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) shares climbed 66.1% to close at $12.51...
Radiant Logistics Acquires Navegate For $35M

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSE: RLGT) has acquired Minnesota-based, privately held company Navegate, Inc., for $35 million. Navegate manages international, cross border, and domestic freight from purchase order to final delivery. Navegate will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Radiant Logistics, Inc. under the continued leadership of Joe Pelletier and Chad...
Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) plunged 13.49% to $265.33 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Moderna Inc. closed $232.16 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Cloudflare Secures Opportunity In Rallying Market

“Tuesday Trade” Journal: One of the most important concepts in trading is to review your work, and learn from the good and the bad. Identifying what is working is critical — to do more of it. So, to lead by example, each Tuesday, you’ll get a trade from my trading journal, in which I explain my thought process from start to finish. Trading is all about finding something that works and applying it over and over again. That’s how you find trading success. So study up on this “Tuesday Trade” and let’s get to work.
Recap: Coupa Software Q3 Earnings

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coupa Software beat estimated earnings by 1450.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $52,852,000 from...
Sumo Logic: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sumo Logic beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $10,148,000 from...
Tuesday's Market Minute: Can SFIX Fix Itself?

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is expected to report 1Q earnings after the bell today, with Zacks estimates a loss per share of $0.13 and revenue of $572.27 million. The stock has had a rough year, falling from its high of $113.76 in January to a low of $22.04 yesterday. The company is based around a clothing subscription box, curated to each customer by a personal stylist and Stitch Fix’s artificial intelligence.
