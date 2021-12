NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: An exterior view of Hertz Car Rental during the coronavirus pandemic on May 23, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 343,000 lives with over 5.4 million infections reported. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) By Getty Images THE RATINGS GAME.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO