49ers’ Elijah Mitchell gets day off after 32 touches; late coach Stan Kwan remembered

By Eric Branch
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s common for older NFL players to receive days off from practice, often referred to as vet days, which is a nod to the wear and tear of a long career. But a rookie can also receive a vet day. At least they can three days after a game in which...

www.sfchronicle.com

49erswebzone

49ers-Jaguars: Elijah Mitchell among 4 inactives for Niners

303 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers have released the list of inactive players for their Week 11 matchup on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. These players will not suit up for Sunday's game.
Kyle Shanahan
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers could have Dre Greenlaw, Dee Ford on Sunday; Elijah Mitchell returns to practice

The 49ers’ resurgent defense should have reinforcements Sunday when San Francisco faces the Vikings’ seventh-ranked offense. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic Wednesday that inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) and pass rusher Dee Ford (back) would return from extended absences to play against Minnesota. Greenlaw, whose practice window was opened last week, has been sidelined since he underwent surgery after the season opener. Ford, who will return to practice Thursday, has missed the past four games due to a flareup of his ongoing back issues.
numberfire.com

Elijah Mitchell (ribs, finger) is expected to suit up for 49ers in Week 12

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (ribs, finger) is expected to play in the team's Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mitchell missed the team's Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars while he recovered from a mid-week finger surgery, but is trending towards playing in Week 12 against the Vikings. Mitchell has asserted himself as the 49ers' lead back this season in the absence of Raheem Mostert (knee), and should continue to see the dominant share of the running back opportunities in Week 12.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Elijah Mitchell finally finds end zone for 49ers

It was a second-half avalanche early in the third quarter for the 49ers. They got a touchdown to go ahead 21-14 over the Vikings, then one play later Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tossed a bad interception to 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair that set up the 49ers at the Minnesota 3. Running back Elijah Mitchell punched it in on first down to put the 49ers up two touchdowns. Mitchell is up to 82 yards on 15 carries, and the rushing score is the rookie’s first since Week 8 at Chicago.
KGO

San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell set to play vs. Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ersrunning backElijah Mitchell active for Sunday's game against the visitingMinnesota Vikings, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured finger. Mitchell, who had been listed as questionable with a finger and rib injury, underwent surgery on the finger Nov. 16. He suffered a rib injury against...
Daily Democrat

49ers report card: Deebo Samuel’s injury stings but Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair shine

Here is how the 49ers (6-5) graded in Sunday’s 34-26 home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-6): Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-series interception “inexcusable,” and he demanded his quarterback rally, which Garoppolo did on several key throws. There was the third-and-11 completion to Brandon Aiyuk and an ensuing touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings’ touchdown to swing the momentum and spark a 21-point scoring spree. There were late completions to Trent Sherfield and Kyle Juszczyk to help kill precious minutes. Aiyuk’s catches went for 37, 30 and 24 yards. Those are confidence builders at a time they might need him more than ever, if Deebo Samuel is shelved by a groin injury. Kittle had just one catch (13 yards) but it was timely and to the 3-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton had a couple of rough spots on the line’s right side. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer complained about the 49ers getting away with holding, which is something the 49ers have seen too often with how opponents treat Nick Bosa.
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers’ Elijah Mitchell will return to play against Vikings with broken finger

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers’ leading rusher, will play Sunday against the Vikings with a broken middle finger on his right hand that required surgery on Nov. 16. Mitchell, who missed last week’s win against the Jaguars after a pin was inserted to stabilize his finger, was limited...
ninernoise.com

49ers vs. Vikings: Elijah Mitchell, Dre Greenlaw active for Week 12

The 49ers are receiving a couple of reinforcements for Week 12 versus the Vikings with Dre Greenlaw and Elijah Mitchell coming back from injuries. It might seem like a foreign concept for San Francisco 49ers fans, especially after what’s happened in recent years. But the Niners are actually getting somewhat...
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel lead 49ers to 34-26 win over Vikings

Sunday was a disaster for the Vikings. They lost star running back Dalvin Cook, who was carted off with a shoulder injury; quarterback Kirk Cousins lined up under right guard before a crucial fourth-down play on the goal line, forcing the Vikings to take a timeout before an incompletion; and they lost to a team they are competing with for a playoff berth.
abc17news.com

Rookie Elijah Mitchell becomes pleasant surprise for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mitchell has been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. Whether it’s going from overlooked sixth-round project out of Louisiana-Lafayette into one of the league’s productive backs as a rookie, or his knack on nearly every run for the San Francisco 49ers to churn out a couple of extra yards, Mitchell exceeds expectations. Mitchell is fourth in the NFL with 86.6 yards rushing per game and second among all backs with 3.84 yards per carry after contact, according to Pro Football Focus.
Niners Nation

Elijah Mitchell is turning into an overnight star for the 49ers’ offense

Early in the season, I was critical of running back Elijah Mitchell’s vision, pointing out certain plays where he missed a running lane or potentially left extra yards on the field. As the season has progressed, I am in awe of the development of Mitchell into a star running back...
49erswebzone

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

94 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The NFL announced that San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been nominated for this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award. The rookie rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts (4.9 avg.) in the 49ers' 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
49erswebzone

What Kyle Shanahan said about Elijah Mitchell’s availability for 49ers-Vikings

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers hope to have running back Elijah Mitchell available for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Of course, the team hoped to have him available this past weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he was inactive.
NBC Sports

49ers injury report: Mitchell back at practice after day off

Running back Elijah Mitchell returned to the 49ers' Santa Clara practice field after the rookie was granted a "veteran rest day" on Wednesday. Mitchell definitely earned a light day with his performance on Sunday against the Vikings. The rookie carried the ball 27 times for 133 yards and a touchdown...
