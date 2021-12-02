Kevin Gausman: ‘Difficult’ to leave Giants but ‘excited’ for Blue Jays future

Kevin Gausman is a free agent. Should the Toronto Blue Jays sign him to a fair market value contract?. The Baltimore Orioles selected Kevin Gausman with the fourth-overall pick in the 2012 June Amateur Draft. Gausman made his debut with the Orioles in 2013 and posted a 4.18 ERA and 4.08 FIP throughout the 2013-2017 seasons. During the 2018 campaign, he recorded a 4.43 ERA and 4.58 FIP for the Orioles, who traded Gausman to Atlanta on July 31, 2018. Atlanta placed Gausman on waivers on August 5, 2019, after generating a 6.19 ERA for the 2019 Braves. He finished 2019 with the Reds, became a free agent at seasons-end and signed a one-year deal with the Giants on December 10, 2019. In November of 2020, Gausman accepted the Giants’ USD 18.9 million Qualifying Offer.

