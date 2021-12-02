ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Cuomo says he's hurt and embarrassed about his suspension from CNN

By Vanessa Romo
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
"The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues or do anything but help," Chris Cuomo said Wednesday on his SiriusXM show, Let's Get After It. Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chris Cuomo says he's hurt and embarrassed about being indefinitely suspended as a primetime host from CNN.

A day after the cable news network distanced itself from the top-rated host, Cuomo addressed the matter Wednesday on his SiriusXM Satellite Radio show, Let's Get After It.

"Quick note about the obvious — I've been suspended from CNN," he told listeners.

"You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It's embarrassing, but I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do," Cuomo said.

CNN announced Cuomo's suspension Tuesday after new revelations surfaced detailing his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to an ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

A trove of documents, emails and text messages released by the New York Attorney General's office, showed that the anchor used his contacts to dig into the governor's accusers. They also show he consulted with various sources to help the elder Cuomo manage the sexual misconduct scandal that led to his resignation in August.

"The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions," CNN said in a statement.

"The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues or do anything but help," Cuomo said in the first minute of the radio broadcast.

"I've apologized in the past," Cuomo added.

CNN says Cuomo will be off the air indefinitely, pending an evaluation.

Sharon McNeely
4d ago

The only reason he is enbarrassed and hurt is because he got caught! He knew exactly what he was doing was wrong and did it anyway! I think it's about time CNN showed some kind of integrity! He should be removed permanently!

kimmiebrickell
4d ago

You should be you are a disgrace you embarrassed yourself you had to show off by lifting weights 🏋️‍♀️ and telling people what to do,and you did not even do it yourself

Rolling Stone

Chris Cuomo Caught Doing Something That Would Get Any Other Journalist Fired

Chris Cuomo hosts a primetime CNN show on which he discusses national political issues. He’s also the brother of Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York who resigned in August in the wake of a damning report detailing several allegations of sexual misconduct. It was a pretty big conflict of interest, especially considering Cuomo the younger was advising his brother on how to weather the scandal. Documents released on Monday by the New York attorney general’s office reveal that Chris was involved more intimately than previously believed. In an interview with state investigators, Chris said he talked to other...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

CNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily...
ENTERTAINMENT
WEKU

