COVID-19: How Cases in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBjp9fN00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Cleveland-Elyria, OH metro area consists of Cuyahoga County, Lorain County, Lake County, and two other counties. As of November 30, there were 13,195.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Cleveland residents, 11.1% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Cleveland-Elyria metro area, Medina County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 14,144.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Medina County, the most of any county in Cleveland-Elyria, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Geauga County, there were 11,308.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Cleveland-Elyria.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Cleveland-Elyria metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.2% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
10420 Akron, OH 703,845 90,568 12,867.6 1,479 210.1
17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 271,418 13,195.5 4,293 208.7
15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 55,832 13,967.2 1,248 312.2
18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 295,363 14,215.4 3,181 153.1
49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 77,148 14,238.0 1,751 323.2
45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 93,730 14,551.3 1,473 228.7
17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 323,589 14,697.0 4,104 186.4
19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 120,270 14,967.5 2,104 261.8
44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 21,587 16,022.9 387 287.2
31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 20,523 16,947.2 336 277.5
30620 Lima, OH 103,175 18,473 17,904.5 320 310.2

