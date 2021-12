Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A six-year-old Austin girl suffered a serious head injury in an ATV crash earlier this week. The Freeborn County Sheriff's office says the young girl was riding on a four-wheeler driven by her 12-year-old brother when the incident occurred around 5 PM Monday afternoon in a farm field about five miles southwest of Austin. The crash report indicates the young girl was thrown off the ATV, which rolled when her brother made a sharp turn in an effort to avoid striking a fence.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO