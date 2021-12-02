ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Columbia, MO Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBjoixY00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Columbia, MO metro area consists of Boone County, Cooper County, and Howard County. As of November 30, there were 14,944.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Columbia residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Columbia metro area, Cooper County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 16,653.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Cooper County, the most of any county in Columbia, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Boone County, there were 14,764.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Columbia.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Columbia metro area, unemployment peaked at 7.1% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Columbia, MO metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
41180 St. Louis, MO-IL 2,805,190 400,640 14,282.1 6,164 219.7
28140 Kansas City, MO-KS 2,124,518 307,771 14,486.6 3,886 182.9
17860 Columbia, MO 205,369 30,692 14,944.8 194 94.5
44180 Springfield, MO 462,434 72,850 15,753.6 1,043 225.5
41140 St. Joseph, MO-KS 126,173 20,849 16,524.1 273 216.4
16020 Cape Girardeau, MO-IL 96,976 16,029 16,528.8 205 211.4
27900 Joplin, MO 178,100 31,402 17,631.7 489 274.6
27620 Jefferson City, MO 151,273 26,819 17,728.9 312 206.2

