Cleveland, TN

COVID-19: Cleveland, TN Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBjoeQe00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Cleveland, TN metro area consists of Bradley County and Polk County. As of November 30, there were 21,043.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Cleveland residents, the ninth highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Cleveland metro area, Bradley County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 21,323.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Bradley County, the most of any county in Cleveland, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Polk County, there were 19,281.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Cleveland.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Cleveland metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.3% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Cleveland, TN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
17300 Clarksville, TN-KY 299,470 48,537 16,207.6 558 186.3
32820 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 1,339,623 221,372 16,524.9 3,484 260.1
28700 Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA 306,546 52,487 17,122.1 916 298.8
16860 Chattanooga, TN-GA 556,209 97,378 17,507.4 1,061 190.8
28940 Knoxville, TN 853,337 152,686 17,892.8 1,900 222.7
27740 Johnson City, TN 202,049 36,774 18,200.5 632 312.8
34980 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN 1,871,903 358,290 19,140.4 3,726 199.0
34100 Morristown, TN 140,912 27,873 19,780.4 426 302.3
27180 Jackson, TN 178,442 35,804 20,064.8 654 366.5
17420 Cleveland, TN 122,563 25,791 21,043.1 250 204.0

