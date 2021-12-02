ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

COVID-19: Coeur d’Alene, ID Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBjoY5A00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Coeur d'Alene, ID metro area consists of just Kootenai County. As of November 30, there were 19,540.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Coeur d'Alene residents, the 33rd highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Coeur d'Alene metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.2% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Coeur d'Alene, ID metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
30300 Lewiston, ID-WA 62,638 9,340 14,911.1 154 245.9
38540 Pocatello, ID 93,436 15,301 16,375.9 217 232.2
26820 Idaho Falls, ID 145,507 26,240 18,033.5 285 195.9
14260 Boise City, ID 710,743 133,880 18,836.6 1,526 214.7
46300 Twin Falls, ID 108,599 20,807 19,159.5 280 257.8
17660 Coeur d'Alene, ID 157,322 30,742 19,540.8 438 278.4

Comments / 22

Mary Gastineau
5d ago

Maybe the shoppers from Washington State should of stayed home. Every time you turn around the parking lots are full of Washington plates. This part of Idaho was pretty low in numbers in the start of vivid but we were flooded with Washington the bars restaurant's beaches resort was filled with Washington.

Reply(1)
11
Camas prairie Prepper
5d ago

Idaho is a frozen wasteland, save yourselves by avoiding at all cost. if you already moved here, take only what you need to survive and flee this region

Reply
11
Francine P Garfield
4d ago

Most Dangerous...stay away...please heed this warning...danger everywhere in metro CDA

Reply
10
