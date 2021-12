Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor announced on Wednesday night he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft and will not play in the Vols' to-be-announced bowl game. The senior already has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, the annual showcase game for the draft, in February and will focus on getting healthy from a recent injury to be ready for the pre-draft process. Taylor, a four-year starter for the Vols, went through Senior Day last week ahead of the win against Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO