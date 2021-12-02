Lexington police arrest woman for stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Police arrested a woman in Lexington on Wednesday for a stabbing.
Police said they were called to a home on Hill Rise Dr. around 2:00 p.m. for a disorder.Kentucky author and ‘Merry Prankster’ Ed McClanahan dies
They said when they arrived, Teshayla Clark had stabbed another woman. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Clark was taken into custody and charged with assault.Read more of the latest Kentucky news Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 Lexington.
Comments / 1