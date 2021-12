YORK, NE. (NewsDakota.com) – A late surge from the Jimmie women’s basketball team on Tuesday at Concordia came up just short as the Bulldogs Taysha Rushton knocked down a shot at the buzzer for #21 Concordia to take down Jamestown, 69-67. A balanced scoring attack in the first half of play helped Jamestown go in front 36-30 heading into the halftime break. Kia Tower and Macy Savela led the way for UJ in the first half with eight and seven points respectively, as Jamestown shot 47% from the field. Concordia only turned the ball over three times in the first 20 minutes compared to nine for the Jimmies.

BASKETBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO