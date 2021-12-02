ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Snake burglar’ strikes: Man slithers through California salon, steals $8K

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ig5vk_0dBjnCsD00
Snake burglar strikes: A man crawled on his stomach like a snake to rob a California salon of more than $8,000 in cash and products, police said. (Chalabala/iStock )

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A man crawled on his stomach like a snake through a California business and stole $8,000 from a safe and products from the store, authorities said.

Surveillance video showed the man slithering on his belly at the Rustic Roots salon in Riverside at around 5 a.m. PST on Friday, KNBC reported. The man apparently broke into the business through a rooftop fire escape, according to the television station.

“It just gave me chills up my spine,” Rustic Roots owner Lori Hajj told KNBC, referring to the thief as the “snake burglar.”

Hajj said the man broke into the safe, stole petty cash from the cash register and took salon products from the store.

A security guard who was installing a new alarm system after the robbery said the burglar was attempting to avoid detection by motion detectors, according to The Associated Press. The man made a mess in the store but never tripped the motion sensor, according to KNBC.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen to you, especially because of how secure the salon is,” Hajj told the television station.

Investigators believe the same man may have attempted to rob several other businesses in the area.

Staff members at La Sierra Veterinary and Enzo’s Pizza believe they also saw a man crawling on the floor of their businesses, according to KNBC.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Kansas police corral loose camel

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Police officers in Bonner Springs, Kansas, had an unusual assignment Sunday as they tracked down a camel on the loose, KCTV reported. The camel made its way onto a highway and into neighborhoods before it was captured and reunited with its owners, the Kansas City Star reported.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Recall alert: Nearly 500K portable bed rails recalled after 2 deaths

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare on Monday recalled more than 496,000 of its adult portable bed rails after fielding two reports of entrapment deaths. The voluntary recall, issued in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, involves four models of the Port Washington, New York-based firm’s Bed Assist Handle and Bed Assist Rail adult portable bed rails.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
77K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy