Following county’s suit, Ogdensburg City School District files claim against city over charter change

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City School District is filing claims against the City of Ogdensburg, stating that it is violating state law by changing the City Charter to require St. Lawrence County to make the district whole in unpaid taxes.

During a special meeting Wednesday night, the Ogdensburg City School District Board of Education passed a resolution authorizing its legal counsel — Bond, Schoeneck & King — to assert claims against the city.

The action follows a lawsuit filed Nov. 18 in state Supreme Court by St. Lawrence County and county Treasurer Renee M. Cole, seeking an order to stop the process of having the county make the city and school district whole on unpaid taxes. The Ogdensburg City Council implemented the process on Sept. 27, when council unanimously voted to change the City Charter to stop collecting county property tax on behalf of the county, making the county responsible for the enforcement of unpaid delinquent taxes on behalf of the city.

In a statement Wednesday, the school district said that when the City Council adopted the local law in September, it violated state law.

“This attempt to ‘delegate’ responsibility for enforcement and collection of taxes due to the City school district violates New York State Law,” the district’s statement reads.

When the county commenced legal action in state Supreme Court, it named the school district as a party because “the school district’s interests are impacted by the new law.”

“Tonight, the District’s Board of Education will authorize the District’s legal counsel to file claims against the City in this lawsuit. Through these claims, the District will be seeking a declaration that the new law is invalid and that the City is obligated to comply with New York State Law and continue to collect and enforce school tax delinquencies on property located within the City,” the district’s statement concludes.

School Board President Ronald N. Johnson declined to comment on the passing of the resolution.

City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that the city had not heard from the school district prior to being informed of Wednesday night’s resolution.

“The City of Ogdensburg is disappointed that the Ogdensburg School Superintendent or school board president did not take the time to discuss this matter of significant importance with the city manager or mayor prior to proposing to take legal action against the city,” Mr. Jellie said in a statement. “However, the proposed resolution does not come as a total surprise as it is now the second such behind the scenes, sneaky action taken by the school district in recent weeks.”

Mr. Jellie said that the school district has recently cut “the long standing agreement” for a city police officer to serve as a school resource officer for the district.

“That action was done with no notice and formal notification to the city; in fact the school superintendent still has not notified the City Manager of his intent to cancel the existing contract,” Mr. Jellie said.

Mr. Jellie, who was hired as city manager in July 2020, said that for two years, the city has worked to free city residents from having to pay for duplicative services between city and county government as a means of reducing double local taxation. He said that county officials are determined to block any such effort and that now, it appears the school district is doing the same thing.

“Instead of joining forces with city government to the save the residents of the city from continued double taxation, the city school district is apparently joining forces with the county to insure that city residents will continue to pay twice for the same services and status quo local government will remain unchanged,” Mr. Jellie said.

He added that despite a steady decrease in student enrollment over the last decade, the school district budget continues to increase each year even during “unprecedented times of economic hardship in the city.”

The city manager stated that the school district’s latest action is “indicative of the self-serving, single focused agendas that continue to chase businesses away from the City and stall all efforts to attract new businesses that the City desperately needs.”

He concluded by requesting that the city school district “accept their responsibility to the taxpayers and join the aggressive efforts to accelerate the revival of the city” by acknowledging that the school property tax rate must decrease by at least 25% over the next two years.