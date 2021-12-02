ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump tested COVID-positive pre-debate, ex-aide says in book

By Associated Press
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czcJL_0dBjmGMu00

A book by Donald Trump's ex-chief of staff says Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first debate in September 2020 with Joe Biden.

Mark Meadows writes that the then-president received a negative test shortly after the positive test and resumed his usual activities, including attending the debate.

The claim comes in Meadows' book, “The Chief's Chief.”

The Guardian obtained it before its official release next week.

Trump denies Meadows' claim.

A Meadows spokesperson says the book “is clearly referring to a ‘false positive’ rapid test the president received" and says Trump “did not have COVID before or during the debate.”

