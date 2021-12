Despite the looming lockout that Major League Baseball is about to impose upon its players, it appears there is still a bit of life left in the Hot Stove this morning. The Texas Rangers, for one, are still looking at serious moves. Despite already having splashed over a half a billion bucks out to land the likes of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Jon Gray, and Kole Calhoun, they’re still in the market for pitching upgrades. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi has them connected with the Cincinnati Reds in that search, noting that the Rangers have kicked tires on each of Cincinnati’s top trio of arms - Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle, and Sonny Gray.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO