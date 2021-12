This is the time of year where we all get asked to do a little bit extra for others. I don't think you can make it through the holidays without being asked to donate to the food bank, drop some money in the bucket, or provide a present to someone in need. It's already a pretty stressful time as we deal with family, travel, and a strain on our expenses - so kudos to anyone that steps up and helps those that need it most during the season!

