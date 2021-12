See designboom’s previous coverage, including visualizations of the aston martin residences here. taking shape like a sail, the curving aston martin residences (see more here) occupy one of the last plots of developable land on the downtown miami waterfront. the tower will offer 391 luxury condominiums and penthouses with sweeping, panoramic views across biscayne bay and the atlantic ocean. the team at aston martin and G&G business developments notes that the project is ‘set to be one of miami’s most sought-after residential addresses when it is completed in 2022,’ and that it has enjoyed enviable sales success and is now almost 80% sold.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO