A North Carolina man accidentally bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers — but the mistake paid off. Scotty Thomas, a 49-year-old dump truck operator from Fayetteville, was in bed watching a basketball game when he couldn’t remember if he had already bought a “Lucky for Life” lottery ticket for the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 27, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

LOTTERY ・ 6 DAYS AGO