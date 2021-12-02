ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Experts Skeptical Travel Restrictions Are Answer To Omicron Variant

By James Packard
newsy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts are skeptical that travel restrictions will slow the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant as countries around the world impose light lockdowns. "Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread of Omicron and they place...

www.newsy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#World Health Organization#Easyjet
newsy.com

Where Did The Omicron COVID Variant Come From?

South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fortune

Evidence mounts that Omicron is more infectious, less severe than Delta—but Fauci, other experts warn against premature optimism

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Early studies of the Omicron COVID variant suggest that the highly mutated COVID-19 strain may be producing less severe infections than previous variants like Delta, but White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci warned against making definitive conclusions about a strain that the world learned about only 12 days ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Covid world map: which countries have the most coronavirus vaccinations, cases and deaths?

Since first being recorded in late 2019 in China, the Covid-19 coronavirus has spread around the world, and been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Dozens of countries have recorded over 10,000 deaths, while case counts are now in the millions in many countries. However, differences in testing mean the number of cases may be understated for some countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Omicron variant is sending unvaccinated children to the hospital, scientists say

The highly transmissible omicron variant is sending large numbers of unvaccinated children under 5 years old in South Africa to the hospital, The Daily Beast reports. Waasila Jassat, a South African government adviser, said that week-to-week cases show that hospitalization among children under 5 years old is second to those over 60 years old.
KIDS
WLWT 5

Cincinnati airline suspending flights, citing challenges due to pandemic

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati-based airline Ultimate Air Shuttle is suspending flights at the end of the month. The air shuttle service operating out of Lunken Field at Cincinnati's Lunken Airport said its last flight will be on Dec. 16., citing challenges due to the pandemic. "The Shuttle division will remain idle...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS New York

Negative COVID Test Needed To Enter U.S., As Officials Try To Slow Spread Of Omicron

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the Omicron variant spreads, with at least 10 confirmed cases in the Tri-State Area, new rules are in effect for international travelers. As of midnight Monday morning, the COVID testing window just got shorter for anyone coming to the United States. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, travelers are touching down at John F. Kennedy International Airport to tighter testing requirements. “I think it’s very important,” one Brooklyn man said. He said he got tested Sunday before flying back from Brazil. “Everything was very smooth and easy,” he said. “I felt very safe. I’m triple vaccinated.” COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Delta Variant Currently ‘Causing Much More Harm’ As Omicron Arrives In Philadelphia Area, Penn Medicine Doctor Warns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging again nationwide, mostly from the delta variant, but officials are closely watching omicron, which is here and likely to spread fast. The U.S. on Monday imposed testing requirements for international travelers, all in an effort to slow the rise in COVID cases. Health officials are busy tracking COVID-19 to determine which variants are spreading and where, but most agree, it won’t be long before the newest variant omicron infects many more people. They’re still unsure how much risk it poses. The omicron variant is now confirmed in at least 17 states, including the first local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy