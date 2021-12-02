Reports: Notre Dame set to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach

Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is expected to be named the new head coach at Notre Dame, replacing Brian Kelly (back), who left for LSU. Paul Sancya | AP photo

In the two days since Brian Kelly stunned Notre Dame by leaving for LSU, the players made their voices heard. The Fighting Irish wanted defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to take over as head coach.

It looks like they will be getting their wish.

Multiple reports on Wednesday night indicated that the 35-year-old Freeman is expected to become the next coach of the Irish. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic and Matt Zenitz of On3.com both cited multiple sources that Freeman was set to take over the prestigious program.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said Tuesday he was going to take some time to respond to “a lot of outreach” he had gotten about the job. But his now-former coach may have forced his hand into making a quicker decision.

Kelly and LSU were reportedly offering to make Freeman the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the country if he also made the trip south.

But Freeman had made quite an impression in his first season with the Irish, particularly on players, who vocally supported him for the job on social media after Kelly’s exit.

Ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff committee’s vote, the Irish are still alive for a spot in the bracket with a little help this weekend in conference championship games.

And if they make it, they’re set to still have plenty of continuity on staff. Up-and-coming offensive coordinator Tommy Rees confirmed Wednesday night that he also was sticking with the Irish after also receiving an offer to follow Kelly.

Irish Illustrated reported that tight ends coach John McNulty, a Scranton native who played at Abington Heights and Penn State, will remain on staff.

Freeman will be replacing the winningest coach in Notre Dame history in Kelly, who earlier this season surpassed Knute Rockne and was 113-40 overall while leading the Irish to an 11-1 finish in the regular season.

But on Monday night Kelly accepted the vacant LSU job while on a recruiting trip, returned to South Bend briefly on Tuesday morning to address his former players and was officially introduced in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

“Legacies are not what I spend time thinking about,” Kelly said when asked about his abrupt departure. “I came down here because I wanted to be with the best.

“You’re looked at in terms of championships here. And I want that,” Kelly continued. “I want to be under the bright lights. I want to be on the Broadway stage. That’s what my passion is. So, yeah, that’s part of the draw. There’s no doubt about that.”