Brandon Staley’s Chargers defense is far from a finished product

On designing pass plays for QB Justin Herbert to operate outside the pocket when facing interior pressure:. "When you play like we do on defense, and the way that [Broncos Head Coach] Vic [Fangio] plays on defense, the edges are hard to get to because of how wide we play. Whatever personnel group it is — whether it's base, nickel, penny, whatever — when you play with true edge overhang players, the edge is really hard to capture. That's why we designed it that way, to eliminate some of those plays that other teams have to defend. We had a [quarterback] keeper in early in the game to an open side and [TE] Jared [Cook] kind of got bumped off of it. We had a couple in the plan. We definitely had plenty of play [-action] pass in the plan. [Fangio's] system is kind of engineered to catch a lot the deep play [-action] pass stuff. We had a good chunk of it in the plan yesterday, just didn't end up hitting anything super deep. We missed [WR] Mike [Williams] on a double move. We missed [WR] Keenan [Allen] on a sting stop where he got pressure. It would've been a pretty deep completion, 25-plus [yards]. We got held on one. They called defensive holding on the one that supposed to be up and over the top to Mike on the launcher. I think that we had enough of it in the gameplan yesterday, but I think that just from a pure move-the-pocket-keeper game, the way that they play structurally discourages that."

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO