When Immanuel Quickley is in rhythm

By Posting, Toasting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been a Knicks fan for a long time. Some might say, too long. In that time, a lot of players have come...

New York Post

Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley shine in fill-in duty for Knicks’ missing guards

ATLANTA — Tom Thibodeau said with a straight face 90 minutes before tip-off of the Knicks’ game Saturday night against the Hawks, that with point guards Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose out, he didn’t know who would start at the position. “I’m still not sure,’’ Thibodeau said. It was a...
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
Immanuel Quickley
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Why He Broke Up With His Fiancee In 2014: "I Love This Girl. But I Didn't Love Her The Right Way."

Kevin Durant is an absolute killer on the floor, arguably the NBA's most effective scorer. Despite his toughness on the court, he is an absolute delight off the floor. According to a publication by Zach Baron on GQ, Durant was in love at a point in time, but things ended in 2014, denying the two-time NBA champ a chance at a fairy tale ending with someone who was like a high school sweetheart. Durant revealed that he was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright but felt he did not know how to love her the right way.
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Klay Thompson’s return to court, revealed

It’s easy to forget in the midst of the Golden State Warriors’ phenomenal start that they’re still missing some key pieces. Klay Thompson is yet to suit up for the squad, as he continues to work his way towards a return from injury. Now, we have some intel on when he’s coming back and what’s taking him so long.
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Lands Russell Westbrook In New York

There has been no shortage of ups and downs during Russell Westbrook’s early tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while the Lakers hold an 12-12 record — ranking seventh in the Western Conference. His output of 0.769 points per possession ranks last among the 19 players with at least 500 possessions.
CBS Sports

LeBron James not happy with handling of his positive COVID-19 test: 'I thought it was handled very poorly'

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James wasn't happy with the way that his recent positive COVID-19 test was handled by the NBA. James was forced to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier this week after registering a positive test, but he was back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night after returning two negative PCR tests within 24 hours. After the game against the Clippers, James expressed some frustration with the way that the situation was handled.
Posting and Toasting

Knicks 106, Lakers 100: “Knicks saved by Fournier, Quickley, Toppin and, for the 100th time, Carmelo”

4:30 into the game, RJ Barrett hits a contested 3, his second of the game, right in Anthony Davis’ face to give the Knicks a 20-7 lead. Knicks fans had to have been smirking and sighing at the same time as the third-year player has been struggling mightily with his shooting in recent weeks. But seeing him get a shot to go early, especially as Kevin Harlan talked about his struggles on air, felt like a great omen. The Knicks had looked good at that point in the game. Julius Randle was being aggressive against another former Kentucky Wildcat in AD, Evan Fournier had knocked down a few 3s of his own and Kemba Walker had a blow-by layup as well. The Garden crowd was on their feet and were hoping that maybe, just maybe, they could watch a stress-free game. And for 2.5 quarters, it looked like the Knicks would grant their fans that wish.
NOLA.com

Brandon Ingram rediscovers his rhythm as Pelicans feast on Wizards

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 127-102 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Injuries and poor performance have forced Pelicans coach Willie Green to keep reshuffling his starting lineups. In New Orleans’ first 19 regular-season games, Green used six different starting fives. “We’re 3-15,” Green said Monday. “That...
