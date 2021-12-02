TNStars to give $5,000 Scholarship this Holiday Season

As the holiday season is upon us, students and their employers alike will be looking for strategies and ideas for giving back to the community and those in need during the winter months. This season is a time for giving back to the communities we serve and who ultimately keep us in business! It’s important especially for companies to represent give back initiatives as entities that typically have resources to host and sponsor things like fundraisers, holiday events, and food and toy drives. Giving back to the community can take many forms, such as monetary donations, pro-bono services, drives that raise either money or collect goods for homeless shelters, child care facilities or senior centers. Of course, no one business can tackle every form of give-back which is why it’s important for businesses to get creative each year and cycle the charities they donate to and the causes they fundraise for.

