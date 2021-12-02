ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. With hundreds of demonstrators...

Seattle Times

The woman who could bring down Roe v. Wade

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, Attorney General Lynn Fitch took a meeting with her communications team. As Mississippi’s top lawyer, she would be the face of the law that could bring down Roe v. Wade, responsible for crafting and publicizing arguments on behalf of the state. That day in July, they’d gathered to discuss their promotion strategy.
TheConversationAU

Will Roe v Wade be overturned, and what would this mean? The US abortion debate explained

Last week, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that is the most significant threat to abortion rights in the US in decades. The case, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centres on a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks except in “medical emergencies or for severe fetal abnormality”. It is part of a wave of state abortion bans passed since the 2016 US presidential election that take aim at Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed abortion as a constitutional right. So, what is this Mississippi challenge based on...
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Former GOP Sen. David Perdue will challenge Brian Kemp in Georgia governor primary

Former Sen. David Perdue is set to launch a primary challenge against Gov. Brian Kemp, the latest escalation in former President Donald Trump’s attack on Republicans that failed to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The news of Perdue’s expected re-entry into politics, first reported by Politico, comes less than a week after Democratic rising […] The post Former GOP Sen. David Perdue will challenge Brian Kemp in Georgia governor primary appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
