This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Department store chain Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) is being pursued by an activist investor group to consider splitting its burgeoning e-commerce business, according to The Wall Street Journal. The hedge fund, Engine Capital, owns around 1% of Kohl’s outstanding common shares, and has written to the Board about the separation as a means to improve the stock’s performance.

RETAIL ・ 1 HOUR AGO