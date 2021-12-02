ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMO Launches Holiday-Themed Initiative ‘Wrap the Good’

By Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on Canada’s woman-owned businesses, which will...

POLLSTAR

Diversify The Stage Launches Inclusion Initiative

Diversify The Stage has launched the DTS Inclusion Initiative to provide guidance and recommendations for helping transform the live industry into a more fair and equitable space for all persons. An announcement from the organization notes that Black, Indigenous, Latin/Hispanic, Asian, and Pacific Islander Identifying persons, as well as Women...
ENTERTAINMENT
alreporter.com

Birmingham launches initiative to support Black-owned businesses

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Monday alongside representatives from Mastercard and Urban Impact the creation of the #BuyBlackBham partnership, an initiative to support local Black-owned businesses in Birmingham during the holiday season. The mayor’s office said the initiative will serve as “a catalyst in how the community uplifts and supports...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
rubbernews.com

Global tire makers launch website for sustainable initiative

AMSTERDAM—Bridgestone and Michelin have set up a website as a communications platform for their joint initiative to increase the use of recovered carbon black (rCB) in new tires. The move follows a combined presentation by the world's two largest tire makers at the Smithers Recovered Carbon Black Conference on Nov....
AMSTERDAM, OH
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Nation Offering Holiday-Themed Events

The Osage Nation Holiday Market will be held this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Local craft vendors and artists will be on hand for the event. For more information, call the Osage Nation Prevention Program at 918-287-5595. The Osage Nation is also offering holiday themed...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
smarteranalyst.com

BMO Announces Financial Deal with Boralex

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Bank of Montreal (BMO) announced Thursday a financing agreement with Boralex (BLX), a Quebec-based international producer of renewable energy specializing in wind, solar, and hydroelectricity. BMO acts as lead co-sustainability structuring agent for a syndicate in eight Canadian and U.S. banks. The bank...
BUSINESS
The Quietus

French Nightclubs Launch Initiative To Gain Cultural Status

A number of the country's venues are hoping to follow in the footsteps of Berlin's decision to recognise clubs in such a way. A campaign has been launched by various representatives of nightclubs and music venues in France to secure cultural status for such spaces. Club-Culture involves 38 venues from...
LIFESTYLE
smarteranalyst.com

Ardelyx to Launch IBSRELA in 2022; Shares Pop

IBSRELA (tenapanor) is the first-of-its-kind NHE3 inhibitor, which was approved based on two successful Phase 3 trials. Both trials met their primary and most secondary endpoints. According to the company, over the last five years, the IBS-C market has grown substantially and is in need of new therapeutic options to...
INDUSTRY
momtrends.com

How to Create Chic Sustainable Holiday Gift Wrapping

The holiday shopping crunch is officially underway and with recent surveys reporting that 64% of consumers are shopping for gifts that are sustainable or minimize their environmental impact, consumers are looking for eco-friendly resources more than ever and that includes ways to evolve their traditional gift wrap methods. Here’s the thing - most wrapping paper, the glittery, metallic stuff you pick up almost anywhere, isn’t recyclable.
ENVIRONMENT
shorelineareanews.com

That's a Wrap on the Underground Holiday Market

The Shoreline City Hall covered parking lot was buzzing over the weekend with over 80 handpicked artists, crafters and farmers. A big thank you to everyone who came to the market on Saturday! We had an amazing turn out, support from the community, and the participating artists/vendors truly appreciated it.
SHORELINE, WA
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Bands Together to Make Circularity More Accessible

A circular economy could be what helps transform fashion from an environmental problem into a solution—and with an estimated worth of more than $517.26 billion in 2021 according to market research provider Research and Markets, it’s in the best interest of both the environment and companies throughout the industry to get on board. Since 2010, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has been dedicated to the cause, leading initiatives like the Jeans Redesign program, which has garnered participation from more than 72 organizations throughout the global fashion value chain. On Thursday, the foundation published a new book, “Circular Design for Fashion,” which sets out...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
smarteranalyst.com

Kohl’s Shares Up as Investor Urges Business Split

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Department store chain Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) is being pursued by an activist investor group to consider splitting its burgeoning e-commerce business, according to The Wall Street Journal. The hedge fund, Engine Capital, owns around 1% of Kohl’s outstanding common shares, and has written to the Board about the separation as a means to improve the stock’s performance.
RETAIL
smarteranalyst.com

Goldman Sachs to Invest $3B in India’s Real Estate Sector — Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Goldman Sachs Group (GS) plans to invest between $2 billion and $3 billion in the real estate sector of India over the next three years, a report published by MoneyContol.com said, citing people familiar with the matter. The plan comes amid a revival...
REAL ESTATE
smarteranalyst.com

BMO Q4 Profit Rises 36%, Dividend Raised

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canada’s fourth-largest bank, reported a solid performance in the fourth quarter of 2021. The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 25%. Earnings & Revenue. Net income for the quarter ended October 31 rose to C$2.16 billion, up 36% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
higherperspectives.com

CEO Gives Her 500+ Employees $10,000 Each And Two First-Class Tickets To Anywhere They Chose

Sarah Blakley, CEO, and founder of Spanx is quickly earning the title of the world's best boss, and rightfully so. Not long before the holidays, the woman gifted her employees with the best bonus they could have ever dreamed of. With around 5000 people working for her, she not only gave each employee two first-class plane tickets to go anywhere but $10,000 to spend on the trip too. So how did she do it? Sarah didn't always come from money and worked very hard for every dollar she gave away. Here's how.
CELEBRITIES
smarteranalyst.com

Scotiabank Named Canada’s Bank of the Year

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Scotiabank (BNS) was named Bank of the Year in Canada by The Banker magazine, further consolidating its position as the banking industry leader in the Americas. This is the third year in a row that this magazine, a publication owned by the Financial...
MARKETS

