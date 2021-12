An area of low pressure will be forming to our South for early Wednesday, and while it does look cold enough for snow the current track and strength of the system does not support much snow for our area. Be ready for some morning snow showers that will bring little more than a Coating in most spots, while isolated areas to the north and west could see about 1" of accumulation. Timing is the biggest issue as this could lead to some slick spots specific to the Wednesday morning commute.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO