More uncertainty clouds the future of the Penn State football defensive staff. Are the Nittany Lions done losing coaches? Head coach James Franklin and his staff are currently out on the road putting the finishing touches on the recruiting class of 2022. Yet safeties coach Anthony Poindexter emerged this week as one of, if not the leading candidate to be the next head coach at Virginia this weekend. So how can Penn State weather that storm on the recruiting trail? If Poindexter gets the job out of Happy Valley, will any other defensive coaches follow Pry or Poindexter?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO