As he begins his second week as the new head football coach at LSU, Brian Kelly is beginning to build his staff. Jacob Flint, the Notre Dame co-director of strength and conditioning, is reportedly headed to Baton Rouge with him. The rumor had been circulating for a few days, but Brody Miller of “The Athletic” all but confirmed the transition on Tuesday. Flint would be the first coach to leave South Bend to join Kelly at LSU.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO