“It kills, kills, mutilates, mutilates, anyone in its path!”. BLOOD BEAT is the 1983 classic shocker written directed and produced by the one and only Fabrice A. Zaphiratos, who also composed the film’s score! No, we’ve never heard of Mr. Zaphirato either, nor are we even remotely familiar with BLOOD BEAT so we’ll just have to trust Andy and the gang at Destroy the Brain.com. Their ‘Late Nite Grindhouse’ film series choice for this month may be an obscure one, but they’ve dug up hidden gems before, so we’ll be there!

DES PERES, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO