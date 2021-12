One Scottish NHS board will mark World Aids Day with a candlelit walk.NHS Tayside Sexual Health and Blood Borne Virus Managed Care Network is hosting the walk through Dundee city centre.The walk on Wednesday evening aims to raise awareness of how much HIV care has been revolutionised over the past 40 years, giving hope to people who are diagnosed with HIV.It also aims to show solidarity with the community of people living with HIV and challenge the stigma which remains today.The treatments available today are so effective that someone on treatment with an undetectable HIV viral load cannot pass on...

