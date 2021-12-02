ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York ‘Entering A Vulnerable Time’ With COVID

By Bobby Welber
 5 days ago
Gov. Hochul believes the chances of spreading COVID are increasing. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 5.06 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is also 4.19 percent. While we're entering a...

