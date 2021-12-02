Midstate hospitals remain full; many unknowns with new omicron variant

A pensioner died alone in a hospital side room after his breathing tube became detached and his appeals for help went unanswered.The 73-year-old man, identified only as Terry, was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in December 2020, the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) said.The married father of six was given oxygen but levels of the gas in his blood repeatedly dropped below correct levels, so medics attached a breathing machine called a CPAP. The device produces positive pressure through a tube and mask, but is non-invasive.He was placed in a side room off a ward because the CPAP process can...
