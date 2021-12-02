Midstate hospitals remain full; many unknowns with new omicron variant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some hospitals around western Pennsylvania are going through another COVID surge. Doctors tell KDKA’s Amy Wadas it’s the second highest peak of the pandemic, but they say it’s different this time around. Doctors at UPMC and other hospitals in the area say they’re not just seeing an increase in COVID patients. They’re also seeing more people coming into the hospital for other things like heart attacks, strokes and even some flu cases. “We’ve been running near capacity for weeks now,” said UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Yealy. Yealy says hospitals are straining right now. In addition to an increase in...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO