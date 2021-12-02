ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midstate hospitals remain full; many unknowns with new omicron variant

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitalizations are high across Pennsylvania right now with...

wrde.com

Concerns Growing As Omicron Variant Emerges, Hospitalizations Increase

DELAWARE- Omicron is not in the United States yet but the first state’s health experts are preparing for when it arrives. Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says the new variant could provide the same challenges as Delta. "Vaccination was not as strong in protecting or preventing...
DELAWARE STATE
local21news.com

Omicron case in Pennsylvania concerning to area doctors

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Pennsylvania became the 6th state to detect a case of the Omicron variant yesterday. Health officials continue to urge people to stay vigilant and protect themselves as well as others. FOX56's Melanie Zayas speaks to one local doctor about the emerging cases. Doctors in Northeast...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KARE 11

Hospitals remain full on second Thanksgiving of pandemic

ST PAUL, Minn. — By around midday Thanksgiving Day, Allina Health emergency room nurse Makayla Reimers had a good sense of the pace at United Hospital in St. Paul. She started her 12-hour shift at 7 a.m. "Today itself, we're full," Reimers said. "We don't have this huge long wait...
SAINT PAUL, MN
State
Pennsylvania State
WKYT 27

Lexington hospitals prepared for whatever omicron variant brings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Doctors are not sure how severe the omicron variant will be, but hospitals in Central Kentucky tell us they feel prepared for whatever may come. So far, there are no reported cases of omicron in Kentucky. Officials at UK, Baptist Health, and CHI St. Joseph hospitals...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Hospitals Have Been ‘Running Near Capacity For Weeks,’ Doctors Say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some hospitals around western Pennsylvania are going through another COVID surge. Doctors tell KDKA’s Amy Wadas it’s the second highest peak of the pandemic, but they say it’s different this time around. Doctors at UPMC and other hospitals in the area say they’re not just seeing an increase in COVID patients. They’re also seeing more people coming into the hospital for other things like heart attacks, strokes and even some flu cases. “We’ve been running near capacity for weeks now,” said UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Yealy. Yealy says hospitals are straining right now. In addition to an increase in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CDC confirms the first Omicron variant case in the United States, area hospitals prepare to combat the new threat.

VICTORIA, Texas  – On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the CDC confirmed the first omicron variant case in San Francisco, California. While regional hospitals are preparing for another fight against COVID-19, doctors and scientists around the world are continuing to research this new threat. Local health experts are advising everyone to continue practicing the same safety measure, since the start of the...
VICTORIA, TX
KATV

COVID cases again rising in Arkansas; Omicron variant still an unknown

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday there is not yet enough data “to make definitive decisions” about how to react to the COVID-19 Omicron variant but is concerned with recent trends showing more COVID cases and hospitalizations in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov....
ARKANSAS STATE
butlerradio.com

BMH Reports 12 COVID Deaths Over Last Four Days

A staggering number of COVID deaths were reported over the past four days by Butler Health System. According to an update this morning, 12 people died due to COVID since Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital. That’s one of the largest numbers the hospital has reported over the past two years.
BUTLER, PA
Metro News

No plans to reintroduce coronavirus policies in nursing homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite a rise in active coronavirus cases and concerns about the omicron variant, nursing homes in West Virginia are not planning to reimplement policies seen earlier in the pandemic. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities reduced visitor restrictions in November following a federal directive allowing visitations. Visitors...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Independent

Covid patient died in hospital side room after breathing tube disconnected and calls for help went unanswered

A pensioner died alone in a hospital side room after his breathing tube became detached and his appeals for help went unanswered.The 73-year-old man, identified only as Terry, was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in December 2020, the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) said.The married father of six was given oxygen but levels of the gas in his blood repeatedly dropped below correct levels, so medics attached a breathing machine called a CPAP. The device produces positive pressure through a tube and mask, but is non-invasive.He was placed in a side room off a ward because the CPAP process can...
PUBLIC HEALTH

