ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified in California

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S....

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Trumann Democrat

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it?. Some scientists, poring over data from...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid 19 Omicron#Ap#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

U.S. judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID-19 vaccine rule

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded it authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Connecticut Man Who Tested Positive For Omicron Variant Resting At Home With Mild Symptoms, Gov. Lamont Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Omicron variant continues to spread, four more cases have been confirmed in New York. Connecticut and New Jersey have each reported at least one case. On Sunday, officials said a Hartford County man in his 60s started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated. His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center. Gov. Ned Lamont said the man’s symptoms are mild. “The good news is in the vaccination. In this case, the patient is at home resting peacefully, and no need to go to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy