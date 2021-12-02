Prep football: Regis offense, Memorial defense well-represented on All-City team

Members of the Regis offense and Eau Claire Memorial defense take up plenty of places on the 2021 Leader-Telegram All-City football team.

The Ramblers’ offense produced seven players on the All-City team, including its quarterback, two running backs and three offensive linemen. The Old Abes’ defense is represented at all three levels.

Regis’ Kendon Krogman earned the quarterback spot after helping steer the Ramblers to the Division 7 state semifinals. The junior passed for 764 yards and 15 touchdowns while only being intercepted twice.

Of course, Regis did most of its heavy lifting in the running game. Jack Weisenberger and Gus Theisen were huge parts of that, rushing for 766 and 626 yards, respectively. The two combined for 16 rushing touchdowns.

Eau Claire North’s Remy Rassbach and Eau Claire Memorial’s Reese Woerner join Weisenberger and Theisen in the All-City backfield. Rassbach was a driving force for the Huskies’ offense, rushing for 474 yards and three scores in eight games.

Woerner was the Old Abes’ top rusher. The senior took 162 carries for 641 yards and three touchdowns.

Three Regis linemen highlight the offensive line. Hank Axelrod and Noah Knobloch both earned first team All-Cloverbelt recognition for helping power the Ramblers’ running game. Ben Salonek was a second team all-conference lineman for Regis.

North’s Trey Steele and Memorial’s Jackson Wubker join those three on the offensive line. Steele was a first team All-Big Rivers selection after a standout year. He’ll play Division II college football at Minnesota Duluth. Wubker helped anchor the Old Abes in the trenches.

A pair of Memorial wideouts take the receiver positions. Reagan Hub and Tyson Harvey were the Old Abes’ top pass-catchers this season. Harvey led the team with 314 receiving yards on 16 catches. The senior had four touchdown receptions. Hub, who is receiving recruiting interest from the Division I FBS level, caught 18 passes for 248 yards and two scores. Both were honorable mention All-Big Rivers honorees.

Alex Erickson is the All-City kicker. He was as steady as they come on extra points for Regis.

Regis junior Zander Rockow anchors the defensive line. He was dominant as both a defensive player and a running back for the Ramblers. He’s being recruited by several Big Ten schools, including Wisconsin.

Jack Redwine was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball for Memorial. He’s featured on the All-City team as an edge, but could have easily been a tight end too. His work as a pass rusher and run stopper was instrumental in the Old Abes’ win over Superior this season.

The linebacking corps features at least one player from each city school: North’s Blaze Tody, Regis’ Casey Erickson and Caden Weber and Memorial’s Briggs Reinke. Tody was a leader for the Huskies’ defense and was among the team’s top tacklers. Erickson was a first team All-Cloverbelt selection after leading the Ramblers in tackles. Reinke led the Big Rivers in tackles and earned second team all-conference recognition for the Old Abes.

The defensive backs are Gavin Gerber and Thade Breuer of Memorial, Alex Leis of Regis and Mekhi Thomas of North. Gerber was an honorable mention All-Big Rivers pick after tying for the conference lead with four interceptions. Breuer was third in the Big Rivers in tackles and recovered three fumbles to earn honorable mention all-conference status. Leis was a first team All-Cloverbelt selection with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Thomas had two interceptions and was among the Huskies’ leading tacklers.

Thomas also features as the All-City punter.

2021 L-T All-City Team

Offense

QB: Kendon Krogman, jr., Regis.

RB: Remy Rassbach, sr., North; Gus Theisen, sr., Regis; Jack Weisenberger, jr., Regis; Reese Woerner, sr., Memorial.

WR: Tyson Harvey, sr., Memorial; Reagan Hub, jr., Memorial.

OL: Hank Axelrod, sr., Regis; Noah Knobloch, jr., Regis; Ben Salonek, sr., Regis; Trey Steele, sr., North; Jackson Wubker, jr., Memorial.

K: Alex Erickson, jr., Regis.

Defense

DL/Edge: Jack Redwine, sr., Memorial; Zander Rockow, jr., Regis.

LB: Casey Erickson, sr., Regis; Briggs Reinke, sr., Memorial; Blaze Tody, sr., North; Caden Weber, jr., Regis

DB: Thade Breuer, sr., Memorial; Gavin Gerber, jr., Memorial; Alex Leis, sr., Regis; Mekhi Thomas, sr., North.

P: Mekhi Thomas, sr., North.