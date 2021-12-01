Axios Closer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Courtenay Brown
Cover picture for the articleCapital One is the biggest bank yet to ditch overdraft fees as lawmakers and regulators signal a fresh crackdown. Within minutes of the news, a key financial watchdog said it's weighing a "range of regulatory interventions" on the fines, but gave no further details. The big picture: Those who...

Axios

Axios Pro Rata

Donald Trump isn't saying who agreed to invest $1 billion into his nascent social media platform, which plans to go public via a SPAC. Why it matters: The merger already is under investigation by both FINRA and the SEC, yet seems almost eager to invite more oversight. There's no legal...
MarketWatch

U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
Axios

Axios Media Trends

Chris Cuomo’s exit from CNN reportedly turned into a legal fight. 1 big thing: Local papers flood Big Tech with lawsuits. Newspapers all over the country have been quietly filing antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook for the past year, alleging the two firms monopolized the digital ad market for revenue that would otherwise go to local news.
Axios

Axios Generate

🎶 45 years ago the incomparable Stevie Wonder was atop Billboard's album charts with "Songs in the Key of Life," which provides today's intro tune... The OPEC+ decision to forge ahead with output hikes next month can't be untethered from U.S. politics or uncertainty about the Omicron variant, Ben writes.
Axios

Axios What's Next

Mass adoption of electric vehicles could pose problems for the power grid, with so much extra demand being added when everyone gets home for the night. But electric companies are trying to solve that by connecting neighbors' EVs in the cloud and balancing the load by charging cars at better times, as Joann Muller writes.
Axios

Axios Sneak Peek

1 big thing: Scoop - McConnell’s plan: No agenda. Mitch McConnell has told colleagues and donors Senate Republicans won't release a legislative agenda before next year's midterms, people who've attended private meetings with the minority leader tell Axios' Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene. Why it matters: Every midterm cycle, there...
Axios

Axios Markets

👀 Join Axios' Courtenay Brown and Hope King today at 12:30pm ET for a virtual event exploring the future of manufacturing. Guests include Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Siemens USA president and CEO Barbara Humpton. Register here. ✏️Today's newsletter is 1,295 words, 5 minutes. 1 big thing: Less is more...
tearsheet.co

Amex expands Nova Credit access to more US newcomers

American Express partnered with Nova Credit to expand credit access to people from Brazil, Dominican Republic, Kenya and Nigeria who have moved to the United States, enabling them to use their international credit history to apply for personal Amex cards. Launched in 2019, access was already available for newcomers from...
KREX

Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crackdown on bad actors’ use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would address what it says […]
Axios

Axios Login

I've had a lot of fun in Hawaii, but it's time to come home. I'll be coming at you from SF starting on Monday. Today's newsletters is 1,138 words or a 4-minute read. 1 big thing: How Huawei sanctions snarled supply chains. The largely successful U.S. effort to hobble China's...
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

The more you earn, the greater your benefits are likely to be. Delaying your start to collect benefits will make payments bigger. Strategizing with a spouse can increase your benefits. With some things in life, you get what you get, and you have little control. Not so with Social Security....
Axios

Elon Musk's mega-billion bounty

Here's how insanely rich Elon Musk is: He has unloaded $10 billion of his stock in the past month — and could do that 15+ more times given his silos of shares. Musk ranks No. 1 on the global Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $284 billion. What's...
Axios

Axios Philadelphia

Drivers for Philadelphia-based Gopuff staged a one-day strike on Tuesday for better wages and working conditions. Why it matters: The valuation of Gopuff — a convenience store that delivers everything from groceries to White Claws to your door — has skyrocketed to $15 billion this year. And the company could potentially go public soon, Reuters reported in March.
Computer Weekly

How can specialist retailers get closer to their customers?

Retail has undergone a huge transformation in the past two to three years. The online and e-commerce shift had begun long before Covid-19, as Amazon went from book retailer to the everything store – as long as they could pack it in one of their trademark boxes. Pandemic pressures, subsequent supply chain disruptions and growth in a mass of digital market entrants have only quickened this.
