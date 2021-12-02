Icon Park to celebrate end of Hanukkah with parade, menorah lighting, specially colored Wheel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Icon Park is set to celebrate the end of Hanukkah in a big, colorful way this weekend.

On Sunday, a 50-car parade will travel from the Chabad Center of Jewish Life to Icon Park, and each of the cars will have lighted menorah rooftops.

After the parade, the rabbi from the Chabad Center will perform a menorah-lighting ceremony on the Icon Park lawn.

“The Grand Car Menorah parade is a fantastic way to share the history and traditions of Chanukah with the Orlando community,” Rabbi Yosef Konikov, director of the Chabad of South Orlando, said in a news release. “This year, with the lights and the Menorah of Chanukah, ICON Park will be an icon of goodness and positivity”.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. After the event, guests can enjoy a ride on The Wheel at Icon Park, which will be lit up in blue and white from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the night of the parade.

“At ICON Park, we’re all about celebrating and embracing different backgrounds and cultures,” Chris Jaskiewicz, president, and CEO of ICON Park, said in a news release. “That’s why we are so honored to celebrate the traditions of Chanukah and the Jewish culture with the Orlando Chabad Grand Car Menorah Parade.”