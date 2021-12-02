Chippewa Steel relishing chance to take on US women's national hockey team

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Steel are accustomed to competing against some of the nation’s top junior hockey players. Next week, they’ll get a test of an entirely different kind.

When the Steel take the ice on Monday, they won’t be facing their peers. They’ll be lining up against some of the world’s best women’s hockey players.

The Steel host the United States women’s national team for a pre-Olympics tuneup on Monday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The festivities begin at 7 p.m.

The U.S. team is based out of Blaine, Minn., and has been looking for chances to play exhibitions ahead of this winter’s Beijing Olympics. Steel head coach Casey Mignone and U.S. program director Katie Million got connected through a mutual friend, and the end product is a trip to Chippewa Falls for the Americans.

“It’s an honor just to have the chance to skate with them, and then to get to do it here in Chippewa is cool for the town,” said forward Joe Kelly, an Eau Claire native.

The exhibition came together quickly. The relatively small distance between Blaine and Chippewa Falls was an obvious plus, and things worked out schedule-wise too.

“It was just kind of a right place, right time thing,” Mignone said. “We were able to connect the dots and bring this event to Chippewa. We’re excited.”

The United States took home the gold medal from the 2018 Winter Olympics. They’re considered medal contenders again for next year’s Beijing Olympics.

The Americans split four games in a series with Canada across October and November. The Canadians earned the silver medal in 2018.

Now the U.S. program will put its talents on display against a men’s junior hockey team. That’s not entirely uncommon — the Americans recently scrimmaged the New Mexico Ice Wolves, who also play in the North American Hockey League alongside Chippewa.

The Steel are relishing the chance to share the ice with some of the sport’s top players.

“I didn’t even believe it at first,” Kelly said. “It was a surreal moment when we found out about it.”

Chippewa expects to be able to compete with the Americans, and is looking forward to seeing the different style of play. The Steel have a barometer to gauge themselves against — New Mexico beat the U.S. 7-3 and 11-1 in scrimmages last month.

“I’m not sure what to expect,” Kelly said. “They may be a little bit smaller and a little bit faster. There will be no hitting or contact, so it will be a good test for us.”

This is the second time a high-level hockey program has visited Chippewa Area Ice Arena in a span of just over two months. The rink hosted an exhibition between Division I college teams in Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth in October.

Now the country’s top women’s skaters will get in on the fun.

“When Michael Jordan comes to town, you’re going to find a way to get a ticket to that event. They’re the Michael Jordan of women’s hockey,” Mignone said. “They’re about as good as it gets, and we’re thrilled to have them.”

Tickets for Monday’s exhibition are for sale at chippewasteelhockey.com.